Saba’s Fireworks Display: December 30th 2019

On Monday December 30th 2019, the annual Saba fireworks display will occur at 7pm on the Airport Road.

The road will be blocked near Alessandro Guido’s home starting at 6pm, to prevent cars from parking too close to the fireworks and to allow for the display to be set up.

We would like to remind the public that double parking along the road is not permitted and that it is important that a clear path is maintained in case of emergencies. Therefore we are requesting that cars park only on the right side of the road in the direction coming up from the airport. Thank you in advance for your cooperation with the parking. The Public Entity Saba wishes the community of Saba a Prosperous and Happy New Year ahead.