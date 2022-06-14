Saba’s Bocce team wins GOLD in the Special Olympics in The Netherlands. Team returns this Tuesday!

The Saba Bocce team traveled to the Netherlands to participate in the Special Olympics. They have been practicing every Friday for the competition and are ready to play! This is the first time this opportunity has been available and is a step in the right direction of making sports more inclusive on Saba.

The result: Saba takes GOLD!!

Nicolas Bautista & Nacio Zaegers won the doubles division at the Special Olympics 2022! Antonio Pierre placed 4th in his division!

Today, on Tuesday, the team returns to Saba. Join us at the airport (last flight) to welcome our gold & bronze medalists back home.

