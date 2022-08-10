Sabans bid farewell to Carmen Simmons

Many people paid their last respects over the past weekend to “Icon of Saba” Harriet Carmen Sim­mons-Nicholson, who passed away on July 21. Born on De­cember 21, 1931, she leaves to mourn her six daughters, two sons, two stepdaughters, one stepson and one foster daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren too numerous to mention.

A wake and tributes were held for the deceased at Sa­cred Heart Church in The Bottom on Thursday eve­ning, August 4. A homegoing ceremony took place at the same church on Saturday af­ternoon.

Simmons, affectionately known as “Miss Carmen”, lived a full life with the high­est highs and the lowest lows. With family and God as the cornerstones of her life she survived childhood aban­donment by her father, the Depression and the eventual death of her mother when she was a teenager. Still, she dedicated her life to her is­land community in Saba.

Simmons volunteered in many organizations and ac­tivities, including the Saba Girls and Boys Sports Society, which she founded in 1962, the Saba Women’s Organiza­tion, the Saba Culture Foun­dation and the Eastern Stars. She also was instrumental in putting Saba Carnival on the map.

Simmons received a royal decoration on behalf of King Willem Alexander on King’s Day in 2015, and in 1990 she re­ceived the “Zilveren Anjee” from the Prince Bernhard Culture Fund for her cultural and social work in Saba.

The Saba Lions Club held a Life Membership Award ceremony at Eugenius John­son Center in Windwardside in December 2020, during which Lion Simmons was symbolically recognized for her long-time dedicated ser­vice to the Lions Club.

The Life Membership Award is only granted by the International Association of Lions Clubs to Lions who have maintained active mem­bership for 20 or more years, and have rendered outstand­ing service to the club and the community.

Simmons was highly re­garded by Saba’s Lions Club and the Lions district for her years of involvement, as she displayed commitment in supporting various projects and activities for the better­ment of Saba. Projects that affect the youth and the el­derly of Saba were of special interest to her, as she was one of their greatest advocates. She was a major contributor to the Lions Club, holding the positions of vice president, president and chairwoman of various committees in this service club.

