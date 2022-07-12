Saba Youth Council travels back home

As the Saba Youth Council travelled back home, the delegation looked back on a wonderful week and good meetings in the Netherlands.

The Saba Youth Council had high tea in Rotterdam with Tanja Fraai and Fou­zia Kassi of WeConnect on their last day, Thursday. Kassi and Fraai facilitated a workshop for the group about the protocol at the ministries in The Hague, and communication. They also gave an introduction to WeConnect, what We-Connect does and what it can do for Saba students in the Netherlands. The group talked about study choices, living and studying in the Netherlands and about life in Saba.

National Ombudsman Reinier van Zutphen and colleagues of the Children’s Ombudsman took the Saba Youth Council out for din­ner on the beach in Scheve­ningen in the evening.

“Looking back, it was a very busy and very good working visit for the Saba Youth Council. One of the main goals of this visit was to lobby for a more struc­turally embedded basis of the youth voice and to turn this trip for the Saba Youth Council into an an­nual tradition which will be accessible for future youth councils,” stated the Youth Council.

Commitment for this goal was secured by the pledge of State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Digitisation Alexandra van Huffelen, the United Children’s Fund UNICEF and the public entity Saba. The other reason for the working trip was informa­tion exchange, learning and development. The shared workshops with the Utrecht Young Minds youth coun­cil, the UNICEF workshop and the session with We-Connect all contributed enormously, said the Saba Youth Council.

The Saba Youth Council thanked UNICEF, Saba’s Executive Council and the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations BZK for this unforget­table week. “This truly was a week that we will re­member for the rest of our lives,” said the Saba Youth Council.

