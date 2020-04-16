Saba Wellness Pharmacy delivers medicines

Good morning everyone.

Thanks to the help of the Red Cross we are managing to get your medicine delivered to you.

The phone is still ringing non stop and as we can’t seem to get the call waiting turned off, some people think we are not there as the phone rings when we are on a call instead of giving the busy signal.

So, can you please email your request via sabapharmacy01@gmail.com unless you have run out of medication. We are at the pharmacy 9-5, Mon – Fri so you have all day to call. Note we are closed for the weekend. We will have your delivery to you by the end of the day after you call or if urgent, the same day. We are well stocked and I have a huge order coming by boat next week so it’s not that the medicine is running out. Getting it to you the same day you ask is the challenge! Have a blessed day! Saba Wellness Pharmacy