Saba welcomes DJ Osocity and influencer Miss Coco

The Saba Tourism Bureau announced two extraordi­nary talents’ arrival to the island: DJ Osocity and Miss Coco. As part of its efforts to boost tourism together with the St. Eustatius Tourism Office, marketing firm Duo Brandits, in collaboration with the Makana ferry and WINAIR, disc jockey from the United States DJ Osocity will create a music mash-up mix.

He is an acclaimed disc jockey and YouTube sensation with a following of 2.34 million YouTube subscribers and 268,000 Instagram followers. He will be filming a destination Insta­gram reel and video for Saba and Statia. DJ Osocity will be visiting Saba June 15-17. He will be using this opportunity to scout locations and film captivating content to showcase Saba’s unique charm to his global audience.

Influencer Miss Coco from French St. Martin with more than 117,000 followers focuses on travel, hotels and life­style, and will be visiting Saba over the weekend. Her artistic prowess and creative vision have garnered a dedicated fol­lowing. She will be collaborating with the Makana ferry as part of an island-hopping travel adventure.

The Daily Herald.

