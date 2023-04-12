Saba wants to boost Economy by stimulating Growth and Economic Diversification

The website BES Reporter announced that, according to a letter by State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen, dated on April 6, 2023 Bonaire St. Eustatius and Saba, want to grow their respective economies. The Government of Saba has indicated wanting to stimulate the economy on the island by promoting more and faster growth.

“Saba’s economy has remained stable in recent years, but with minimal growth. The main sources of income are tourism and the Medical School. This is in addition to a smaller, but also important source: Fishery”, according to the letter to Dutch Parliament.

According to the same letter, these sources of income have been significantly affected during COVID-19 due to fewer tourists and students coming to the island. This is why, according to Van Huffelen, there is renewed attention to working towards an economy that is more robust, more sustainable, and more self-sufficient.

This should be achieved through diversification of the economy and the strengthening of the economic pillars. To achieve this, Saba is already working on various initiatives, among which the introduction of the Tourism Master plan, the opening of the Saba Splash Bottling plant, the investment in the new port, the expansion of sustainable energy generation, the stimulation of agriculture, and the opening of the Marine Research Center.

Advisors, RCN, and education

The Government of Saba wants to hire two advisors to help with the preparation of plans and provide the necessary advice. In the longer term, the Government also wants to focus on more exports, get more of the workload of RCN which is now mainly concentrated on Bonaire, and attract newer educational institutions.

BES Reporter