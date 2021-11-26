Saba Wahoo Food Fest Nov. 29 – Dec. 11

Eight restaurants on Saba will be participating in the first-ever Wahoo Food Fest which takes place from November 29 to December 11.

In view of the wahoo season and the popular Saba Day Wahoo tournament, the Saba Tourism Bureau came up with the idea to organize a food fest that involves the island’s restaurants with a wahoo-related dish. This is the first time that the Wahoo Food Fest is held. In the past, the popular Saba Restaurant Week was organized several times.

The Wahoo Food Fest takes place from Nov 29 – Dec 11 in order to give everyone time to enjoy and savor one of the many dishes. Wahoo is a fish that is caught in the waters surrounding Saba. The Saba Wahoo Food Fest takes place during the wahoo fishing season. Saba is well-known for its Saba Day Fishing Tournament which this year will be on December 4.

Eight restaurants will be participating with a wahoo-related dish: Angelina’s Restaurant, Bottom Bean Café, Chez Bubba Bistro, The Hideaway Restaurant, Island Flavor, Long Haul Grill, Rendezvous Ecolodge and Tropics café. Follow @Saba Tourist Bureau to view the dishes that are being offered the coming week.

Director of Tourism Malinda Hassell thanked all participating restaurants in making this a successful event. “We invite you to enjoy the wahoo season and to come and support our food fest,” said Hassell.

GIS Saba