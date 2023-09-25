Saba Volleyball Team competes in Female Championship in Dominica

The Saba Volleyball Team left for Dominica last week Wednes­day and played their first match in the Eastern Carib­bean Volleyball Association U23 Female Championship on Thursday.

They were up against Team St. Lucia, who emerged as the victors 75-23. Com­menting on their first match Team Manager Kemaul Lee said, “We faced off against a seasoned volleyball team St. Lucia who is no stranger to these tournaments.”

Team Saba was in Pool A. and faced St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday and lost 75-46. Against St. Maarten also on Friday Saba lost 75-39 and to Antigua on Saturday 75-42.

Lee said despite the losses he was proud of the 14-mem­ber team. “They played hard, communicated well and had good energy on the court. The ladies got more and more confident with each game they played.

The team was led by Head Coach Patricio Bridgewater and Assistant Coach Joelyn Robinson. Team Saba con­sisted of Kadesha Daniel, Sharinela Granger, Ayanna Kingsale, Vernisha Robin­son, Hannah Johnson, Se­lena Gomez, Kayla John­son, Alina Smith, Marielys Garcia Torres and Meliegqia Hughes.

The Daily Herald.

