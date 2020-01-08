Saba Triathlon Saturday, January 18, 2020

Registration for the 2020 Saba Triathlon is here! Join us on Saba in January for our annual race: An 800m Caribbean Sea swim, a very hilly 7km bike with 600+ meters of elevation gain, and a 7km trail run through Saba’s National Park. The Saba Triathlon, where even the swim is uphill!
REGISTRATION LINK:
https://forms.gle/q5Am1Wxg3av3fNuc9
COSTS:
$45 for individuals
$80 for team
Youth (under 18) are free
$25 for bike rental (including mandatory helmet)
INCLUDED:
-Pre-race dinner / Safety Briefing on Friday January 17th at Queens Garden Resort
-Hide-Away brunch after the race
-Saba Triathlon ’20 T shirt
-Customized finishing medal
-Goodie bag
-Snacks and drinks along the race
-Transportation to the start of the race, and back to hotel after the race
-Great prizes for the winners
TRAVEL INFORMATION:
Transportation to Saba (via St Maarten)
By Boat: The Edge (info@stmaarten-activities.com) or The Dawn 2 (http://www.sabactransport.com/)
By Plane: WINAIR (https://www.fly-winair.sx)
Bike transport is only offered by boat. Please contact each directly for more information.
WHERE TO STAY:
If you’re still needing a place to stay during your time on Saba, please visit the Saba Tourism website for a listing of all hotels and lodges (http://www.sabatourism.com/stay.html), or contact them directly for recommendations (tourism@sabagov.nl).