Saba Triathlon 2021 was a great event

The Saba Triathlon Foundation would like to give a special shout out to a Foundation that is constantly trying to keep the Island and its surroundings in perfect condition.

They are a crucial partner of the Saba Triathlon Foundation. The last couple of weeks they put a lot of effort into clearing trails, including The Bottom Mountain trail and the Sandy Cruz trail that are been used during the triathlon. They will also provide support on the water, placing one of the buoys and scraping the ramp to prevent it from being slippery during the triathlon.