Saba Tourist Bureau initiates survey supporting the development of a tourism master plan

The Saba Tourist Bureau invites Saba residents to participate in a survey supporting the development of a tourism master plan.

This questionnaire allows you to share your feelings and thoughts about tourism development in Saba. Your thoughts and feelings regarding how tourism affects you personally and how it affects your community are crucial for Saba’s development. This information will help align Saba’s future growth to enhance your quality of life. The survey should take about 15 minutes to complete.

The results of this study may be used in reports, presentations, or publications, but your name will not be used. Your responses are anonymous, and the information you provide cannot be linked to you.

Click HERE to participate in the survey.

If you have questions, concerns, or complaints, please contact Malinda Hassell, Director of Tourism, at Saba Tourist Bureau at (599) 416-2231 or (599) 416-2322 or by email at malinda.hassell@sabagov.nl.

