Saba Tourism Bureau showcases island at 44th Heineken Regatta

The Saba Tourist Bu­reau team recently partici­pated in the destination hub at the 44th Heineken Regat­ta held in St. Maarten from February 29 to March 3. The bureau’s booth showcased the island of Saba, providing attendees with destination information.

Visitors had the opportuni­ty to learn about yacht entry procedures, accommodation specials from partners like Arawak Hotel, The Cottage Club and El Momo Cottages, as well as day trip fare spe­cials courtesy of WinAir and Aqua Mania Adventures.

In addition to educational information, visitors to the Saba Tourism booth were treated to a drawstring Saba bag as a souvenir giveaway. As part of the booth activity, raffle prizes generously spon­sored by partners including Sea Saba, the “Makana” Fer­ry, the “Edge” Ferry (Aqua Mania Adventures) and the Cottage Club added excite­ment to the weekend event.

“A definite weekend to remember in celebration of showcasing our special island of Saba to the masses” said Product Development Coor­dinator Alexis Charles.

The Saba Tourist Bureau re­mains committed to promot­ing the island and its accom­modations to ensure memo­rable experiences for visitors from around the globe.

The next trade show where Saba will be represented is the Travel and Adventure show in Atlanta, Georgia, from March 9 to 10.

