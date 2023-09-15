Saba Tourism Awareness Activities 2023

The Saba Tourism Bureau would like to announce a captivating lineup of activities designed to ignite tourism awareness on our picturesque island of Saba. It’s important to foster community tourism awareness throughout the year highlighting the impact and benefits of tourism. On September 27th globally World Tourism Day is celebrated and during the month of September, we take a moment to reflect on the impact tourism has on our community. These initiatives and activities are tailored for residents and visitors alike, with the ultimate goal of heightening awareness about the importance of our tourism product and instilling pride in our island and its offerings. The community, tourism partners, and stakeholders all play a vital role.

Tourism contributes to 24% of Saba’s economy with the vision that in five years this will grow to 35% as outlined by the Tourism Master Plan 2023-2028. Our friendly community, safe environment, and diverse product offerings continue to impress visitors from around the world. Moreover, tourism sustains a multitude of jobs directly and indirectly related to the industry, making it integral to Saba’s sustainable development, the tourist bureau will be featuring various faces in a project called Faces in Tourism highlighting various individuals and their jobs.

To kick off this month’s activities, we have an exciting lineup that includes:

Social Media Workshop: A hands-on workshop on the smart use of social media, facilitated by digital, travel, and lifestyle content creator, Miss Coco. This workshop is open to partners, the public, and students interested in leveraging social media.

Instagram Reel Competition: Saba Tourism Bureau’s inaugural Instagram reel competition for students and youth, encouraging creativity and innovation in showcasing our island’s charm. Exciting prizes await the winners!

Photography Competition: A photography competition inviting the community to capture and submit the island’s stunning landscapes and scenic views. This is an opportunity to showcase your love for Saba through the lens and win fantastic prizes.

Sunset Zumba Class: Get your groove on with a Sunset Zumba Class at Oceans Club, a perfect blend of fitness and fun against the backdrop of a Saba sunset.

Yoga Retreat: Relax and rejuvenate with a Yoga Retreat at Arawak Hotel, offering a serene escape for all wellness enthusiasts.

Street Fair: An invigorating street fair featuring a variety of vendors, local musical talents, and a live performance by SXM Band 2+1.

Sunset Cruise: Explore the beauty of our coastline with a Sunset Cruise in collaboration with Sea Saba, an unforgettable experience to conclude the month’s festivities.

Furthermore, towards the end of September, don’t miss Saba’s Bird Fest from September 26th to the 30th, organized by Saba Conservation Foundation & DCNA, along with other exciting activities offered by our local partners.

The Saba Tourism Bureau is happy to bring this schedule of activities to the island that brings the community together through love of our beautiful Saba, more community events will follow during the year. For more information about these activities and updates, please contact Saba Tourism Bureau or follow the social media platforms.

