Saba to World Skills Talents competition

Two students of the Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) will be travelling to the Netherlands this weekend to participate in the finals of the World Skills Talents competition.

Next Thursday, March 23, the students, Anthonio Suares and Dillon Diaz, will compete in the area of carpentry at the competition which will be held at the RAI Amsterdam. They will be among the hundreds of finalists who will take part in the competitions in different skills areas at the RAI, a very large events, trade and congress center in Amsterdam.

In January this year, two SCS teams from Form 4 & 5 CVQ Level 2 General Construction class competed in the SSS SKILLS competition in St. Maarten. One team, comprising of students Suares and Diaz, won first prize in the carpentry competition in St. Maarten.

Since then, the school has been busy organizing for the two students to travel to the Netherlands to compete in the ‘World Skills Talents – Skills the Finals!’ competition. The Saba team will also include two coaches. “This is an exciting opportunity for the students to be able to compete and gain experiences at this level of competition,” said the school management.

The Saba team will travel to the Netherlands on Sunday, March 19. In the Netherlands, the team will also take part in educational activities related to the areas of carpentry and construction. The team will stay in the Netherlands for one week. Info: www.worldskillsnetherlands.nl

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

