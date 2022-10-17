Saba to host budget course in trying times

Are you finding it difficult to budget in these financially trying times when all prices have gone up? Are you having trouble finding a balance between the frustrations of living from paycheck to paycheck and planning ahead?

This reality for many on Saba will be the focus of a budget course that the Public Entity Saba will host from Monday, October 24 to Friday, October 28, to be provided by the National Institute for Family Finance Information Nibud from the Netherlands.

During the course, participants will learn about surviving in the present pressing financial situation with high prices, learning how to make choices based on one’s own specific financial reality, learning how to deal with money on an everyday basis, and to plan ahead.

The training is meant for employees who find it difficult to financially keep their head above water with the high cost of living, the increasing inflation, difficult personal circumstances, peer pressure, and situations of shame and stress.

The objective of the training is to support and motivate the target group to get and keep a grip on their money, to prevent (more) poverty and debt. The Nibud trainer will do so by offering participants insights and pointers to keep income and expenditures in balance, and by using case examples that are not directly applicable to their personal situation but do show great similarities. The course will be interactive with examples tailored to the Saba way of life.

The program will consist of seven, half-day training of 4 hours each, with a maximum of 20 participants per session. Participants can choose to attend from 8 am to 12 pm or from 1 pm to 5 pm. The location will be the conference room at the Community Development Department. The course is for employees of the Public Entity Saba, but others may take part if there is space.

The course will be provided by Nibud trainer Ineke Jochemsen who knows the islands and has been involved in earlier training for employees of the public entities Saba, St. Eustatius, and Bonaire. Jochemsen will be available for one-on-one consultations on Friday afternoon, October 21, for employees who want to discuss their individual questions with the trainer.

About Nibud

Nibud is a well-known, respected independent foundation in the Netherlands that gives information and advice on financial matters for private households. Nibud’s mission is to contribute to family welfare by promoting a sound way of money management.

GIS Saba

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

