Saba to get 5.4 million euros to improve quality of life

St. Eustatius and Saba will be receiving a financial stimulus of fifteen million euros from the so-called “region deals” — equivalent to more than US $16 million. This was announced during the recent Kingdom Council of Ministers on Friday, February 9.

In total, 22 Dutch regions will receive funds to improve social security, quality of life, and sense of community. The Netherlands has allocated a total of 384.6 million euros to this end. The regions had to come up with their own plans to qualify for the stimulus.

For Saba, $5.4 million have been allocated to promote sustainable economic growth on the island and enhance education and development opportunities linked to sports and health. This is about $2,700 per resident.

The Daily Herald

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

