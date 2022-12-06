SABA–The Saba Tourist Bureau, in collaboration with the Rosen College of Hospitality Management in Florida, will be presenting the Saba Tourism Master Plan 2023-2028 to the tourism partners and to residents in two separate events on Thursday, December 8. The Tourism Master Plan will be presented to the stakeholders in the tourism sector at a gathering at the Eugenius Johnson Community Center from 9:00-11:00am. In the evening hours, starting at 6:30pm, residents are invited to a townhall meeting at the Queen Wilhelmina Library for a presentation of the Tourism Master Plan. During the presentations, information will be shared about the multiple subjects of the Tourism Master Plan, such as the big picture, the bottom-up approach an inclusive process, steering the vision, Saba residents’ needs and wants, the tourists’ needs and wants, how much does the tourist spend, are we willing to deliver what tourists want and need, threats to the tourism industry, opportunities for tourism development and the way forward, and strategic action priorities. People who are unable to attend Thursday’s townhall meeting, can follow the event via the live-stream on the Facebook page of the Public Entity Saba. “Feedback and comments are appreciated as the final adjustments will be made to the plan. We look forward to your participation,” said Director of Tourism Malinda Hassell.

