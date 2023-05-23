Saba, Statia Catholics joining for Ascension Fundraising Fun Day

Approximately fifty persons from the Roman Catholic Church on St. Eustatius travelled to Saba on Thursday, May 18, for an inter-island Ascension Family Fun Day. The day also served as a fundraiser for the Roman Catholic Church on Statia.
The group was warmly welcomed by the parish priest, Malusca Baker and other members of the church. The visitors from Statia attended a service at Sacred Heart Church at 9:15am conducted by Father Zibi and Father Lukas. Following the service the day was spent with fun games, including tug of war, egg in the spoon, bible quiz and bingo games. There was also lots to eat and drink. The visit overall was “ecstatic,” said many of the attendees to the fun day. The funds raised will go towards the painting of the church interior. Volunteers will be coming over to Statia to assist with the painting. The Roman Catholic Church is currently undergoing renovation that commenced in May 2022, which saw a delay due to several issues. The most recent setback was that the church’s walls were found to be infested with termites. The church had to seek extra funding to have its complete inside treated against termites, which took several months. Fortunately, the termites did not reach the roof.
Via several fundraisers the church was able to obtain additional funding to complete the renovations and to have the church building treated against termites. The work has restarted.
A fundraising musical concert in support of the repair of Statia’s Roman Catholic Church is scheduled to take place in St. Maarten at 7:30pm Saturday, May 27. Artistes LaVaun Henry, Connis Vanterpool, Isidore “Mighty Dow” York and others will take to the stage during the concert at the Catholic Parish Hall on Back Street.
