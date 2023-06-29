Saba, St. Martin tourism offices join forces for Fly-In Travel Agent Event

The Saba Tourism Bureau, in collaboration with the French St. Martin Tourism Office, recently organised a familiarisation trip as part of the St. Martin Fly-in Travel Agent Event that also aimed at showcasing the beauty and hospitality of the neighbouring islands.
The St. Martin Tourism Office hosted 73 travel agents from various countries, including the United States, Canada, the Benelux countries (Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg) and the regional market. As St. Maarten/St. Martin is the hub for neighbouring islands and is positioned for an island-hopping experience while vacationing on the island, the St. Martin Tourism Office reached out to the islands to partner up for a day trip experience for the travel agents.
Saba had the honour of hosting more than 20 agents who chose Saba as their preferred Fam Trip destination. The agents were from Canada, the United States, Benelux and the regional market. During the Fam Trip, the agents engaged and explored the island, including site inspections of hotels, cottages and villas as part of the product review.
The agents had a unique lunch experience in the rainforest at Rendezvouz and had the opportunity to do a walking village tour. For the travel agents it was their first time visiting the island, and Saba provided them with invaluable insights into the diverse accommodations and attractions the island has to offer.
This Fly-in ‘Pavel Agent Event is a shared commitment of Saba and St. Martin in promoting the Caribbean as a premier travel destination. The Saba Tourism Bureau was excited to welcome these travel agents and extend Saban hospitality.
Intraregional collaborations and events among the islands, connectivity partners and tourism boards help continue to strengthen the region, while also providing the islands with the opportunity to share with both journalists and travel agents the diversity of each island, making the island-hopping experience truly unique.
“Through this collaboration, we aim to forge lasting connections, foster meaningful partnerships and promote the Caribbean as a must-visit destination for travellers worldwide. We thank the St. Martin Tourist Board, WINAIR and The Edge ferry for their collaboration and partnership in making this Fam Trip a reality. Also, to our on-island partners for their hospitality and taxi drivers that added to the overall positive experience,” said Hassell.
