Saba scaling up to alert level two

As cases of CO­VID-19 are spiking on the islands surrounding Saba, especially in St. Maarten, the Outbreak Management Team decided in its meet­ing on Monday morning to upscale to alert level two. “As our daily routine in Saba has mainly returned to nor­mal many of us have no lon­ger been following measures such as physical distancing and extra hand hygiene, but these regional cases have re­minded us that caution is still needed, as the risk of intro­duction [of the coronavirus — Ed.] to our community is still there,” Island Governor Jonathan Johnson said Mon­day evening.

Therefore, the measures outlined under alert level two will now be implemented in Saba. This means that physi­cal distancing and strict hand hygiene are encouraged. Gatherings of more than 25 people are also no longer permitted and all establish­ments must dose at midnight.

Quarantine has been re­established for all residents returning from St. Maarten, including those who trav­elled for medical purposes. Johnson said the so-called “BES Bubble” is still in place at this time. There­fore, all persons travelling from Bonaire, St. Eusta­tius, and Curacao are per­mitted to enter Saba.

“The possibility of direct­ing more medical referrals to Curacao and Bonaire is currently being explored,” said Governor Johnson. “These measures are being implemented as a precau­tion in order to lower the risks of possible introduc­tion or spread of the virus from St. Maarten. I know that this is difficult for all of us, but it is important that we follow these measures to continue to ensure the safety of us all.”

There are currently no active or suspected cases of COVID-19 in Saba and there are 32 persons in quarantine.

