Saba scales down to alert level two

Five weeks after Saba moved to the coro­navirus alert level three due to an increase in the number of persons who tested positive for the dis­ease, the public entity Saba scaled down to alert level two from 6:00pm on Friday, January 28.

Saba does not have any positive cases of COV­ID-19 anymore since Sat­urday, January 29.

Due to the scaled-down alert level, bars and restau­rants can operate normally again and larger group gatherings indoors are also allowed, with a maximum of 100 persons. Masks are no longer mandatory but remain a recommendation indoors.

Island Governor Jonathan Johnson commended the community for their com­mitment to the measures that came with alert level three and for taking the necessary precautions and personal responsibility. He

also thanked the Public Health Department.

The schools in Saba have been open for two weeks with no notable incidenc­es, the governor said. As mask-wearing is an indoor recommendation, this also includes the classrooms, he said.

Governor Johnson urged Saba’s residents to remain vigilant and responsible. “We cannot let our guards down. We have seen how easily we went from zero to 100-plus cases in no time. We assume that we likely still have a low level of as­ymptomatic circulation of COVID-19 on the island. Omicron is the dominant variant on our sister is­land St. Maarten, and as you know, it spreads very quickly.”

He urged residents and visitors to adhere to the public health regulations, practise proper hand hy­giene and call Saba Cares if one is experiencing flu-like symptoms, however mild.

“If you have not received your booster shot yet, I sin­cerely urge you to do so. Remember, our best plan for keeping safe and healthy is staying informed and co­operating as a community,” Saba’s governor said.

