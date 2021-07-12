Saba residents can hand in petitions to the Court of Justice in person

The Joint Court of Justice of Aruba. Curacao, Sint Maarten and of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba hereby informs the public that there will be an opportunity for persons residing in Saba and Sint Eustatius to file their petitions in person.

Saba

A Court Recorder will be present to collect the petitions on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m at the RCN Building.

Submissions

The petitions should be submitted in duplicate accompanied by a copy of a valid identification document.

Collect judgments

Those who have not collected their judgments as yet can contact the Court Recorder. Mrs. Jacqueline Evers via email jacqueline.evers@caribjustitia.org or at +1721 5466114/5466122/5466124.

Joint Court of Justice on Saba

The Joint Court of Justice does not have a seat or a secretariat on the island of Saba. For the delivery of documents or the payment of legal charges, you can contact the secretariat in Sint Maarten. There are regular sessions of the Court in First Instance. These sessions are held in an office inside the government building in Saba. You can find the cause list for Saba with the information on the Court in First Instance in Sint Maarten.

Opening hours of the secretariat of Sint Maarten

The secretariat is open to the public from Monday through Friday, 07:30 until 12:00 and 13:30 pm to 17:00 pm (Friday 16:30 pm).

More important information

There is a general ban on smoking in the court building. It is forbidden to make video or sound recordings in the building and in the courtrooms without prior permission or to take pictures. Cell phones should be switched off in the courtrooms and you are not allowed to eat or drink there. It is basically possible to attend sessions because most cases are handled in public. Some exceptions are: family sessions, sessions having to do with minors and sessions the judge decided to handle behind closed doors. Those who want to attend criminal cases should be at least sixteen years old.

Sessions in Saba.

The Court in Saba has a session once a month on Tuesday where both civil and criminal cases are handled.

Small Court cases

If you follow this link, you will find information about the possibility of submitting a court order for payment in small court cases. There is also a form available for submitting a court order for payment.

For more info on the Court of Justice click HERE.

RCN