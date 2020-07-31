Saba reopens after passing of Tropical Storm Isaias

The tropical storm warning issued in connection with the passing of Tropical Storm Isaias on Wednesday was lifted as of 5:00am Thursday, after a mad survey was completed. Normal activities were resuming, Island Governor of Saba Jonathan Johnson said in a public statement on Thursday afternoon. Government services will reopen today, Friday, July 31, he said. Fort Bay harbour already reopened on Thursday evening.
Johnson thanked the Department of Public Works and Sanitation and the private contractors who assisted the community with their preparations for the storm’s passing.
“We are fortunate that we were spared most of the forecasted impact of what is now Tropical Storm Isaias. However, we are in the midst of the hurricane season, and this may not be the case next time. As we all know, the weather is unpredictable, and we need to be prepared. I am, therefore, urging the community to continue to make all necessary preparations now,” he said.
Do not wait until the last minute, Johnson told the residents of Saba. “It is impossible to accomplish everything that is needed in the couple of hours or days before a storm approach. Clear your yard of debris, have your hurricane kits ready, stock your cupboards, ensure that your houses are protected and secure your garbage bins and any material which maybe can become mobile in a storm.”
This also goes for contractors and any construction materials at job sites, he said.
“Continue to stay informed of any upcoming weather systems which may pose a threat to us by following our Public Entity Saba Facebook page or via WhatsApp,” said Johnson.
