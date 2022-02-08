Saba relaxes entry requirements

Saba has updated its entry requirements per Monday, February 7, and now also allows a rapid antigen test within 48 hours of arrival by air and sea.

Until now, all travelers required a negative PCR test result. The test had to be taken within 72 hours prior to arrival on Saba. As of February 7, 2022, travelers may also enter Saba with a negative result of a rapid antigen test taken a maximum of 48 hours before arrival. This also applies to day-trippers.

All persons entering Saba must still fill out the Saba EHAS entry form within 24 hours of arrival and receive approval before travel. Travelers are reminded that the St. Maarten EHAS form is mandatory when in transit and upon returning via St. Maarten.

A five-day quarantine remains mandatory for unvaccinated travelers arriving on Saba. Vaccinated travelers have to follow special on-island measures, which include testing on day 2 and 5 after arrival on Saba. This testing is free of charge. For all other details visit: Travel Requirements | Sabatourism.com.

GIS Saba