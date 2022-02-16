Saba relaxes COVID restrictions on Friday, February 18

From Friday, February 18th, Saba will enter a new entry phase and on-island measures required for persons traveling to Saba.

The decision to move to this new phase is based on the vaccination and booster rate. The dominant circulating strain of covid-19 is Omicron, which, although highly transmissible, the hospitalization rate with this variant is lower, especially amongst the vaccinated and boostered. One significant change in this phase is to remove the requirement for non-vaccinated persons to quarantine after arriving on Saba.