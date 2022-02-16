Saba relaxes COVID restrictions on Friday, February 18

From Friday, February 18th, Saba will enter a new entry phase and on-island measures required for persons traveling to Saba.
The decision to move to this new phase is based on the vaccination and booster rate. The dominant circulating strain of covid-19 is Omicron, which, although highly transmissible, the hospitalization rate with this variant is lower, especially amongst the vaccinated and boostered. One significant change in this phase is to remove the requirement for non-vaccinated persons to quarantine after arriving on Saba.
Key elements of the new entry policy for Saba come February 18th are the following;
- No risk-categorization per country. Pre-travel testing for all persons 11 years and up traveling to Saba. PCR test a maximum of 72 hours or an Antigen test 48 hours before arrival on Saba.
- No quarantine requirements for non-vaccinated persons
- No pre-travel test for children aged 2 to 10 years old. Test on arrival.
- No pre-travel test for day-trippers, but you will be required to wear a mask while on the island
- No pre-travel test when off-island for 2 nights or less
- No persons will be prohibited from attending work or school duties post-arrival. Organizations may wish to implement their restrictions; this is at their own discretion, and Public Health can assist in an advisory role.
- All persons 2 years and older subject to day 2 and 5 testing
Self-Responsibility is key!
The facts remain that we live on a vulnerable island and are limited in our medical capacity.
It’s up to us all to keep each other safe. We can minimize the effects on Saba!
Don’t forget:
- The Testing Center is open daily from 7:30 am -10 am.
- Call Saba Cares if you have flu-like symptoms.
- Get Vaccinated and boosted.
- If you must travel, travel safely. Before you go, know the travel requirements, and adhere to your destination’s requirements.
- If you feel you have been in contact with a positive case, but Public Health does not identify you as such, you can administer a self-test for best results after 4 to 5 days.
- Stay informed using trusted, reliable, scientific resources.
