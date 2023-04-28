Saba received a new fire truck

The Saba Fire Department on Wednesday, April 26th, unveiled the newest fire truck added to its fleet. The new fire truck will go into service starting immediately.

The truck, manufactured by Wiss from Poland, is a significant upgrade from the other trucks currently in the fleet. Island Governor Johnathan Johnson spoke at the reveal stating, “it is great you guys are always prepared and well equipped. This is a great achievement and I congratulate you all and make good use of the truck.”

The Saba Fire Department has already begun training its firefighters on how to use the equipment, and the community will see the new truck on the road in the coming weeks. “We are happy to have the new fire truck, and I hope we only have to use it for training,” stated Fire Chief Julio Every.

The project for a new fire truck took about a year to complete, with two trucks dispersed, one to St. Eustatius and one to Saba. Chief Every commented that he has received positive and enthusiastic feedback about the new truck. “We should be proud,” he said.

The new fire truck is a game-changer for the Fire Department. It is equipped with newer technology and features, making it the most advanced fire truck on the island. The fire truck features several upgrades including being noticeably larger in size.

The size of the truck allows for approximately 2,000 liters of water and 200 liters of foam. With a larger water tank and a state-of-the-art pressure system, the firefighters can put out fires in less time, and can fight fires for longer periods of time without having to refill. In addition, the truck functions as a rescue truck with the jaws of life and other rescue equipment available for use.

“A special thanks to all who help on this project. We are grateful to James Hassell for his hard work and dedication,” said Chief Every at the ceremony. He noted that the help the Fire Department received in acquiring this new truck allowed them to better protect the community.

For more information on the Saba Fire Department and its new truck, please contact the department at 416-2210.

