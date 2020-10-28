Saba Reach organizes Course Dutch A2 – Maatschappelijk Informeel (Informal Social)

Recently Saba Reach Foundation (SRF) established a cooperation agreement with Certificate Dutch as a Foreign Language (CNaVT). The CNaVT certifies language proficiency of Dutch as a foreign language worldwide, using task-based and domain-specific exams related to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR). The CNaVT is a project commissioned by the Dutch Language Union and the exams are developed by the Centre for Language and Education at the University of Leuven. The CNaVT exams are organized all around the world for (young) adults who want to prove their language proficiency in Dutch with an internationally recognized certificate.

In the first week of January 2021 SRF will start with the Course Dutch A2 – Maatschappelijk Informeel (Informal Social):

Duration: 16 weeks, 2 classes per week of 1,5 hour each. Please be aware that this is an intensive course, and requires a minimum of 3 hours of home study.

Requirements to participate: minimum a Dutch A1 certificate and the student is willing to prepare him/herself for this course with the home study material provided via SRF

Price: $450,- (study material, exam and tax. included)

Teacher: Miss. Esther Schasfoort

A CNaVT Certificate of Dutch as a Foreign Language creates opportunities: Exemption for the Dutch part of the Dutch integration exam and a plus on your resume.

For registration please use the attached registration form and send it filled out to sabareach.assistant@gmail.com

*Deadline registration: November 6th, 2020*

For more information, you can also contact us via sabareach.assistant@gmail.com

This course can only start with a minimum of 8 students, maximum of 12 students.

Saba Reach Foundation (SRF)