Saba Reach is preparing new Dutch courses. Register before December 15

The registrations start today TILL DECEMBER 15th, 2023.Dutch A2 level (start January 8th to May 15th, 2024)
- This course starts on January 8th, 2024 and will be finished May 15th ,2024
- 16 Weeks classes (Monday and Wednesday)
- 2 different options : Day classes (10 to 12AM, The bottom) or Evening classes (5.30pm to 7.30PM, St Johns School)
- To sign up for this course you need to have Dutch A1 certificate.
- Teacher: Gaitrie Chandai
- Course fee: 600$
- CnaVT ( certificaat Nederlands als Vreemde taal) exam fee: 150$
- Total Course fee + exam fee = $750
- The registrations starts today TILL DECEMBER 15th, 2023
Dutch B1 level ( start January 9th to May 15th, 2024)
- This course starts on January 8th, 2024 and will be finished May 15th,2024
- 16 Weeks classes (Tuesday and Thursday)
- 2 different options: Day classes ( 10-12AM, The bottom) or Evening classes (5.30pm to 7.30Pm, St Johns School)
- To sign up for this course you need to have Dutch A2 certificate.
- Teacher: Gaitrie chandai
- Course fee: 600$
- CNaVT (Certificaat Nederlands als Vreemde taal) exam fee: 150$
- Total Course fee + exam fee =$750
- The registrations start today TILL DECEMBER 15th, 2023
Assessment Exam DUTCH A1 ( January 8th, 2024 at 1pm)
- Do you have already a basic Dutch level But not the A1 certificate and you want to join the A2 course?
- Then this is your change!!
- $100 registration fee
- On January 8th, 2024 -> Come and do the A1 level exam -> if you pass the exam, you can start the A2 course offered above.
- The registrations start today TILL DECEMBER 15th, 2023
Exam preparation course ( NEW IN 2024!!!)
- Did you do already the A2 or B1 course but you didn’t pass the CNaVT exams ???
- Exam preparation course -> 5 weeks course 2hours per week
- Registration fee: $200
- A2 exam prep course : start on February 26th till March 25th 2024, every Monday at 1-3pm
- B1 exam prep course: start on February 27th till March 26th 2024, every Tuesday at 1-3pm
- CNaVT exams are May 1- May 15th 2024. (Exam fee: $150)
- The registrations start today TILL DECEMBER 15th, 2023