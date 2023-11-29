Saba Reach is preparing new Dutch courses. Register before December 15

The registrations start today TILL DECEMBER 15th, 2023. Dutch A2 level (start January 8th to May 15th, 2024) This course starts on January 8 th , 2024 and will be finished May 15 th ,2024

2 different options : Day classes (10 to 12AM, The bottom) or Evening classes (5.30pm to 7.30PM, St Johns School)

To sign up for this course you need to have Dutch A1 certificate.

Teacher: Gaitrie Chandai

Course fee: 600$

CnaVT ( certificaat Nederlands als Vreemde taal) exam fee: 150$

Total Course fee + exam fee = $750

The registrations starts today TILL DECEMBER 15th, 2023 Dutch B1 level ( start January 9th to May 15th, 2024) This course starts on January 8 th , 2024 and will be finished May 15 th ,2024

2 different options: Day classes ( 10-12AM, The bottom) or Evening classes (5.30pm to 7.30Pm, St Johns School)

To sign up for this course you need to have Dutch A2 certificate.

Teacher: Gaitrie chandai

Course fee: 600$

CNaVT (Certificaat Nederlands als Vreemde taal) exam fee: 150$

Total Course fee + exam fee =$750

The registrations start today TILL DECEMBER 15th, 2023 Assessment Exam DUTCH A1 ( January 8th, 2024 at 1pm) Do you have already a basic Dutch level But not the A1 certificate and you want to join the A2 course?

Then this is your change!!

$100 registration fee

On January 8 th , 2024 -> Come and do the A1 level exam -> if you pass the exam, you can start the A2 course offered above.

Exam preparation course ( NEW IN 2024!!!) Did you do already the A2 or B1 course but you didn't pass the CNaVT exams ???

Exam preparation course -> 5 weeks course 2hours per week

Registration fee: $200

A2 exam prep course : start on February 26 th till March 25 th 2024, every Monday at 1-3pm

till March 25 2024, every Monday at 1-3pm B1 exam prep course: start on February 27 th till March 26 th 2024, every Tuesday at 1-3pm

till March 26 2024, every Tuesday at 1-3pm CNaVT exams are May 1- May 15 th 2024. (Exam fee: $150)

2024. (Exam fee: $150) The registrations start today TILL DECEMBER 15th, 2023