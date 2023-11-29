Saba Reach is preparing new Dutch courses. Register before December 15

Saba Reach is preparing new Dutch courses.
The registrations start today TILL DECEMBER 15th, 2023.Dutch A2 level (start January 8th to May 15th, 2024)

  • This course starts on January 8th, 2024 and will be finished May 15th ,2024
  • 16 Weeks classes (Monday and Wednesday)
  • 2 different options : Day classes (10 to 12AM, The bottom) or Evening classes (5.30pm to 7.30PM, St Johns School)
  • To sign up for this course you need to have Dutch A1 certificate.
  • Teacher: Gaitrie Chandai
  • Course fee: 600$
  • CnaVT ( certificaat Nederlands als Vreemde taal) exam fee: 150$
  • Total Course fee + exam fee = $750
  • The registrations starts today TILL DECEMBER 15th, 2023

Dutch B1 level ( start January 9th to May 15th, 2024)

  • This course starts on January 8th, 2024 and will be finished May 15th,2024
  • 16 Weeks classes (Tuesday and Thursday)
  • 2 different options: Day classes ( 10-12AM, The bottom) or Evening classes (5.30pm to 7.30Pm, St Johns School)
  • To sign up for this course you need to have Dutch A2 certificate.
  • Teacher: Gaitrie chandai
  • Course fee: 600$
  • CNaVT (Certificaat Nederlands als Vreemde taal) exam fee: 150$
  • Total Course fee + exam fee =$750
  • The registrations start today TILL DECEMBER 15th, 2023

Assessment Exam DUTCH A1  ( January 8th, 2024 at 1pm)

  • Do you have already a basic Dutch level But not the A1 certificate and you want to join the A2 course?
  • Then this is your change!!
  • $100 registration fee
  • On January 8th, 2024 ->  Come and do the A1 level exam -> if you pass the exam, you can start the A2 course offered above.
  • The registrations start today TILL DECEMBER 15th, 2023

Exam preparation course ( NEW IN 2024!!!)

  • Did you do already the A2 or B1 course but you didn’t pass the CNaVT exams ???
  • Exam preparation course -> 5 weeks course 2hours per week
  • Registration fee: $200
  • A2 exam prep course : start on February 26th till March 25th 2024, every Monday at 1-3pm
  • B1 exam prep course: start on February 27th till March 26th 2024, every Tuesday at 1-3pm
  • CNaVT exams are May 1- May 15th  2024. (Exam fee: $150)
  • The registrations start today TILL DECEMBER 15th, 2023
Click for Registration Form Dutch B1
Click for Registration Form Dutch A2
Click for Registration Form Dutch A1
Click For Registration Form Exam Preparation Course
