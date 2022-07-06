Saba Reach Foundation proposes courses Dutch and English

English A1

Starting end of August till November 2022

-12 weeks course

– 4 Hours per week, 2 times 2hours on Tuesday and Thursday evening

– Location: Sacred Heart School

– Teacher: Allan Carolina

– 490$ per student (payment plan available) Books incl.

The course can ONLY start with minimum 8 participants

The registration end date: August 8th, 2022

If you have any questions: sabareach.assistant@gmail.com

Dutch A1

15 weeks course (3 to 4 hours per week, 2 evening classes a week)

– Starting end of August till December 2022

– Teacher: Franklin Wilson

– Location: Sacred heart school

– 500$ per student (payment plan available, please contact Saba Reach Foundation)

This course can ONLY START with minimum 8 participants!

The registration end date: August 8th, 2022.

If you have any questions, please contact Cato at Sabareach.assistant@gmail.com!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

