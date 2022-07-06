Saba Reach Foundation proposes courses Dutch and English

English A1
Starting end of August till November 2022
-12 weeks course
– 4 Hours per week, 2 times 2hours on Tuesday and Thursday evening
– Location: Sacred Heart School
– Teacher: Allan Carolina
– 490$ per student (payment plan available) Books incl.
The course can ONLY start with minimum 8 participants
The registration end date: August 8th, 2022
If you have any questions: sabareach.assistant@gmail.com
Dutch A1
15 weeks course (3 to 4 hours per week, 2 evening classes a week)
– Starting end of August till December 2022
– Teacher: Franklin Wilson
– Location: Sacred heart school
– 500$ per student (payment plan available, please contact Saba Reach Foundation)
This course can ONLY START with minimum 8 participants!
The registration end date: August 8th, 2022.
If you have any questions, please contact Cato at Sabareach.assistant@gmail.com!