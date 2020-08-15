Saba pushes back opening dates

With the resurgence of the Covid-19 virus, The Public Entity has decided to push back opening dates for tourism. While monitoring how destinations are reopening for tourism, recent developments have indicated that opening for tourists from the USA, Canada, or the Netherlands in October or November is not feasible for a vulnerable island such as Saba.

Taking into consideration the increase in cases, not just regionally, but globally, along with the limited medical capacity on island, it is not expected that Saba will be able to open for visitors before the end of the year. While pushing back the reopening dates, unfortunately, creates more uncertainty in the hospitality sector, during an already difficult time, this decision was made to ensure the safety of Saba’s community.

The reopening of other destinations has also shown that aiming to open for visitors from a location which is considered high-risk, will not be possible for Saba. Therefore, it has been decided that Saba will not be able to welcome visitors from a destination, as long as it remains within the high-risk category.

The epidemiological situation regionally and within Saba’s main tourism markets will continue to be accessed to provide a tentative timeline for reopening for visitors from medium and low-risk countries. When positive developments occur, a tentative timeline will be set in consultation with local stakeholders.

These are very uncertain and difficult times. As it has been clearly shown, the situation surrounding Covid-19 changes frequently, which means that regulations and policies also have to change to reflect this. The community will continue to be updated accordingly, as these changes occur.

GIS.