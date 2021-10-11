Saba providing free Covid-19 Self Tests

The Public Health Department is now providing free home covid 19 tests. These tests are for persons not required to test as part of our covid-19 testing policy but would still like an extra sense of security. (For example, vaccinated individuals who have recently traveled to high-risk countries and would like to exercise self-responsibility by testing 5 days after return.

Please Note: A Self-Test does not replace required testing that is par the Saba’s Public Health Measures; for example, the day 2 and day 5 testing or end of quarantine testing, these tests will still take place at the covid-19 testing center.

Do not use A Self-Test if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms. If you are experiencing any flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever, or sore throat, please contact Saba Cares at 416.3288.

The Self-Test:

You can easily use the Flowflex Rapid Antigen test at home. When used properly, with close adherence to the instructions, this test effectively identifies an infection of SARS-CoV-2. The test requires you to take a nose swab, and you can receive results within 15 minutes.

The free Self-Tests, along with detailed instructions for use, can be obtained at the Saba Wellness Pharmacy, open Monday – Friday between 9:00 am, and 5:00 pm and Saturday from 10 am to noon.

These Self-Tests are not approved for use as a travel test, as most countries require a full lab report or a self-test monitored by a healthcare professional.

How to Perform a Self-Test You are strongly encouraged to watch the short instruction video before you perform the test :

Results If the test results are positive, you should isolate yourself and immediately contact Public Health at 416-6013.

