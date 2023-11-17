Saba Prepares for 48th Saba Day Celebrations: “An Island of Resilience, a Heart of Embrace”

The chosen theme encapsulates the 48-year journey of challenges faced and triumphs achieved. Saba proudly stands as an island of resilience, where the strength of its community has weathered every storm. The heart of the embrace symbolizes the warmth that binds residents and visitors alike, transcending differences and fostering unity.

The Commissioner of Culture Mr. Eviton Heyliger, on behalf of the Public Entity Saba, extends a warm invitation to the entire Saban community, friends, and visitors to join in the festivities as they celebrate not only the longevity of Saba Day but also the enduring love and resilience that make the island truly extraordinary.

The week-long celebration kicks off with exciting Pre-Saba Day festivities, including a Pre-Saba Day Culturama at the Princess Juliana Sports Field organized by Elements of Saba, the third annual Saba’s Strongest Competition, and a Youth Night organized by both the Sacred Heart School and Saba Comprehensive School.

Key Events:

Ecumenical Service: Thursday, November 30, 6:30 pm, Sacred Heart Church.

Ringing of the Bells 6:00 am, Friday, December 1.

Official Saba Day Ceremony: Friday, December 1, 8:00 am, Government Administration Building, followed by a march led by the Drum Band of the Saba Boys and Girls Sports Society to the Princess Juliana Sports Field.

Saba Day Street Fair: Friday, December 1, Matthew Levenstone Street in The Bottom.

Weekend Highlights:

Saba Day Wahoo Fishing Tournament kicks off with the Captain’s Briefing at Fort Bay Friday, December 1, at 6:00 pm.

Annual Sea to Scenery Race, Saturday, December 2, at 7 am starting at Cove Bay.

Saturday, December 2, Booths and Entertainment at the Fort Bay Harbor starting at 10:00 am.

Sunday, December 3, Saba Day Car Parade organized by the Saba Tourist Bureau starting at 1:00 pm at the Airport and leading to the Fort Bay Harbor.

Sunday, December 3, Booths and Entertainment at the Fort Bay Harbor starting at 10:00 am.

Games and Competitions:

Kite Flying, Bike & Scooter Race for Kids age groups 4 – 6, 6 – 9, 10 – 12, and 13+ Greasy Pole, and more at the harbor.

The Public Entity Saba invites everyone to celebrate resilience, unity, and the extraordinary spirit that makes Saba truly exceptional.

GIS