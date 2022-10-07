Saba population gets booster vaccination

People on Saba of 12 years and older have been going to the Public Health Department since Wednesday to get their booster vaccination against COVID-19. Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and his wife Rosalyn Johnson went to get their booster vaccination on Thursday.

It concerns the second booster for persons between the age of 12 and 59, and the third booster for persons aged 60 and up. Vaccination started on Wednesday and will continue until Friday, 12:00 noon. The Pfizer booster, which came from the Netherlands, has a bivalent protection and protects against the original coronavirus variant and the Omicron variant. Vaccination at the Public Health Department will take place every two weeks hereafter.

GIS Saba

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

