Saba part of integral security plans pilot

The public entity Saba and nine municipalities in the Netherlands will participate in a pilot to assess integral security plans, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations BZK announced last Thursday.
With the assistance of experts in the area of integral security, the municipalities Almelo, Berkelland, Breda, Dalfsen, Gooise Meren, Haarlemmermeer, Tiel, Tilburg and Venlo, and the public entity Saba will be working on different parts of their security in the coming months.
The resilience of the organisation, information security and the safety of the buildings will be assessed during the pilot. The security of objects and persons, civil servants, members of government and visitors to the government buildings, working in a safe and integrated manner, and the continuity of management will be included in the pilot as well.
The results of the pilot will become part of a model approach which other municipalities and public entities can use as a guide to promote security within their organisations. The results of the pilot will enable other municipalities and public entities to gain insight into the strong and weak aspects of their security policy.
The know-how and experience gathered during the pilot should make local governments more resilient against subversive influences and pressures. The BZK Ministry wants to support local governments in developing a broad security approach for their own organisations.
Minister of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations Raymond Knops said a resilient government is of great importance. “The subversion of local governments damages the trust in government. Working safely and securely is a basic requirement for the proper functioning of the public administration.” According to Knops, politicians and civil servants should be able to carry out their public duties in a secure and safe working environment, free from undesired influence or threats.
