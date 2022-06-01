Saba organizes Expo Event in St. Maarten.

The Expo will showcase the ferry service of The Edge, promote Saba as a destination, and stimulate travel, especially for the upcoming summer season, with special packages and events. “With the easing of entry requirements, tourism is slowly recovering, and summer events are nearing, it’s the perfect time to organize the Expo to create exposure for Saba, the day trip possibilities, and getaways. The SSS islands each offer a unique product. St. Maarten is the main hub for Saba. It allows us to offer an added value with day trip options, island hopping possibilities, and weekend getaways. It’s a wonderful moment to reconnect with Saba and update everyone on our tourism product, summer packages, events, conservation efforts, and much more,” said Director of Tourism Malinda Hassell.

The Expo is at the Aqua Mania Adventures terrace located in Simpson Bay Resort and welcomes all Saba’s tourists, residents, and friends to join between 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm on June 4th, 2022. We will also have a networking event for agents, partners, media, and invitees in the evening.

The Saba Tourism & Hospitality partners participating at the Expo with a booth are; Juliana’s Hotel & Tropics Café, Queen’s Hotel Bar and Kitchen, El Momo Cottages, and Sea Saba Dive Center. Artisans JoBean Glass Art, Mary Thielman, Susan Tenholt (more will be on display but could not participate in person), the Sea & Learn Foundation, the Saba Conservation Foundation, and the Saba Festival Foundation.

Also present at the event will be the Saba Tourist Bureau, Commissioner of Tourism, and colleagues of the Public Entity Saba.

We look forward to seeing you at the Expo. Come and get a Taste of Saba!

GIS Saba