Saba moves Bonaire from medium- to high-risk status

Because of the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Bonaire, the public entity Saba moved that island from medium-risk to high-risk status. This means mandatory testing and ten-day quarantining for everyone coming from Bonaire, Island Governor Jonathan John­son said in a COVID-19 update on Thursday, January 7.

Presently there are about 70 people in total in quarantine in Saba, “and so far, everyone is adhering well to the measures,” Johnson said.

Dutch Minister of Public Health, Welfare and Sport Hugo de Jonge said on Mon­day, January 4, that Saba will get enough vaccines to vac­cinate the entire population. Johnson said more informa­tion would be made available in a short video update soon. “Now that it is confirmed that we will get the vaccines, the Outbreak Management Team will discuss the steps and pro­cess needed to open our island back up. This will be done in the same manner as we did in 2020 [in — Ed.] a step-by-step approach, and with different safety measures … in place so that we continue with keeping the island safe. I want to thank everyone for their patience, help and following the instruc­tions,” Johnson said.

“We see that numbers are spiking again around us. At the same time, vaccinations have started in the different countries. This year still will not be a normal year, but we can have more hope for nor­malcy and perspective now.”

He said the public entity has met with the Saba University School of Medicine, which will be welcoming some 70 stu­dents this semester. In this meeting it was stressed that everyone travelling to Saba is requested to send in their paperwork two weeks in ad­vance.

