Saba Med School student murder goes to The Hague

The man held responsible for the murder of Saba University School of Medicine student Kavya Guda on April 15, 2015, has filed for a final appeal with the High Court of the Netherlands in The Hague.

Suspect Senad Cejvan, a national of Bosnia and Herze­govina who currently resides in Missouri, United States, was sentenced to 11 years in prison by the Court of Ap­peals on Thursday, June 24.

His attorney appealed the sentence at the Netherlands’ Supreme Court as soon as the verdict was in, the Prosecu­tor’s Office stated. Cejvan has always stated that he had nothing to do with the victim’s death.

Cejvan was extradited from the US to Bonaire in Janu­ary 2017, after DNA research revealed his involvement in this case. However, the Court of First Instance in Bo­naire acquitted him of murder and manslaughter charges in December 2017.

The Appeals Court reviewed and weighed the evidence again and ruled that sufficient evidence of Cejvan’s in­volvement had been provided.

The court did not believe the suspect’s story about a secret relationship with the victim, while he had also “de­monstrably lied about other things,” the Joint Court of Justice said in a press release last week.

Cejvan was tried by the Court of Appeals via video con­ferencing. As he is still residing in the United States, he can only be extradited to serve his sentence after an ir­revocable conviction by the High Court. This may take quite some time, as a so-called cassation procedure in the High Court takes between one and two years.

The Daily Herald.