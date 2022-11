Seafood lovers and foodies will be delighted to hear about the return of the Saba Lobster Fest. The Saba Lobster Fest started on Tuesday, November 1 and runs until Sunday, November 6.

People can enjoy amazing lobster dishes at four local restaurants: Brigadoon, Chez Bubba Bistro, Tropics Café and Island Flavor. Saba Lobster Fest offers a fabulous dining experience featuring the island’s Saba Bank Spiny Lobster.

