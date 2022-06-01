Saba Lions Club celebrates its 45th anniversary

The Saba Lions Club will be celebrating its forty-fifth anniversary on June 6th upcoming. This milestone is in part due to the unwavering support of the Saban community, which has supported the club from its inception forty-five years ago.

The motto of the Lions Club is “We Serve” and their aim is to provide humanitarian service to the less fortunate in our community. Over the years the Saba Lions Club has demonstrated its commitment to our community by serving hot meals to the elderly, the shut-ins, and to those who are unable to take care of their own meals. Other activities are the monthly food baskets as well as Becky’s House of Esports for the youth, the coordination of the annual Saba Doet program and many more activities.

The Saba Leos Club is an activity of the Lions Club. This youth wing also provides service to the Saba community. “On our forty-fifth anniversary, we would like to thank the government of Saba for supporting our efforts, the business community both at home and abroad, and especially you the people of Saba, for supporting us” Mr. James Franklin Wilson stated, chairman of the membership committee.

The public, in general, is invited to celebrate during an Open House activity on Saturday, June 4th from 2 to 6 p.m at the Eugenius Centre where there will be a pictorial display of the various activities that have been completed over the years as well as an information booth with hands on materials which provide a sight into what Lionism is all about.

Saba Lions Club

