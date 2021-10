Saba LIFE Center presents Multicultural Culinary Day

The clients have created a culinary trip around the Caribbean with an island-hopping menu

Please come & support the seniors from LIFE with their food sale.

Friday 22 October — 11 am – 2pm

At the Eugenius Johnson Center in Windwardside

Plates: $15 — Soup: $10 — Dessert: $2

Water, sodas & beers on sale