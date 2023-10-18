Saba Launches The Rum & Lobster Fest, November 5th – 12th, 2023

Prepare for an unparalleled sensory journey as Saba invites you to the much-awaited Rum & Lobster Fest, an immersive celebration of culinary excellence, vibrant music, captivating arts, the raw beauty of nature, and the unmistakable island vibes. Set to take place from November 5th to 12th, 2023, this festival promises a week-long feast, and an unforgettable experience for locals and visitors alike.

Enjoy Saba’s spiny lobster and Unspoiled Queen Liqueur rums. This is a collaboration between different stakeholders within the tourism sector; restaurants, bars, hotels, dive shops, transportation providers, arts & crafters.

An Array of Engaging Events

The Rum & Lobster Fest offers an array of engaging events, including unique experiences such as Tastings, the Rum Hunt, the Booze Cruise, and the highly anticipated Lobster Rum Crawl. In addition, the festival will include a Crafty Claws arts & crafts workshop with local crafters; Marie de Saba (jewelry class), Danielle Dunlop (card making), Anna Keene (crafty claws) & Heleen Cornet. The fusion of art and culinary offers a truly unique cultural experience.

A Feast for the Senses

Indulge in the flavors of Saba’s renowned Saba Bank spiny lobsters throughout the week, meticulously crafted by the island’s chefs to tantalize your taste buds. Alongside the delectable lobster feast, relish enjoy amazing cocktails and rum-infused dishes with Unspoiled Queen Rums. A total of 16 restaurants have agreed to participate in the Rum & Lobster Fest: Pachos Bar, Tropics Café, Guidos Bar, Long Haul, Liams Cuisine, Chez Bubba, Brigadoon, Dimples, Ocean Club, Runway 30, Saba Snack Gourmet, Island Flavor, Longhaul, Rendezvous, The Hideaway & Queens Hotel.

A Vibrant Culinary Celebration

The Saba Rum & Lobster Fest is tailor-made for all those who share a passion for exceptional food, and a love for the island. This celebration is a testament to the island’s rich cultural heritage and the vibrant spirit of its community and visitors.

An Unforgettable Week

As the festival approaches, gear up for an exciting series of events, including:

A Pre-Opening Street Fair on November 4, 2023, in collaboration with Seductive Secrets Street Fair, setting the stage for an exhilarating week of festivities.

A sip, snack, and culture Fair at Queens Hotel, offering an exquisite blend of lobster snacks and cocktails infused with the locally renowned Unspoiled Queen Rums.

Friday Lobster & Rum Crawl, nine bars & restaurants on the island will participate with amazing Rum cocktails and lobster bites. Starting at the Rum & Lobster Jam a Tropics Café, followed by Pachos Bar, Rendezvous, Guidos, LongHaul, Chez Bubba, Liam’s Cuisine, Saba Snack Gourmet, and Ocean Club.

Saturday- Sea Saba Sunset Booze Cruise, with rum punch and lobster snacks provided by Rendezvous, Queen’s Hotel & Ocean Club.

Sunday- Family-friendly treasure hunt at Crispeen Trail, ending with a nice rum-infused drink or refreshing smoothie & lobster snack at Saba Snack Gourmet. Participate to win fun prizes.

On Sunday the closing event will take place at Tropics Café with snacks, drinks and live music.

Plan your stay:

Experience the Ultimate Getaway during the Rum & Lobster Fest: Special Accommodation Offers are available at Cottage Club, Juliana’s Hotel, and Arawak Hotel visit the official events website for more details and booking information.

Immerse yourself in the enchanting fusion of flavors, melodies, artistry, and the warm hospitality of Saba’s community. The Rum & Lobster Fest 2023 is your ticket to an unforgettable culinary escape, where every moment is infused with the essence of Saba’s vibrant spirit and cultural richness.

We look forward to your participation and thank all the partners involved in this year’s rum & lobster fest. For more information, details, and updates, please visit the festival’s official Landing Page at www.sabatourism.com/Rlfest.

