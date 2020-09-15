Saba labels St. Maarten, Aruba high-risk countries

As of September 10, St. Maarten and Aruba have been labelled high-risk countries in an updated risk categorisation of countries under the entry and quarantine policy of Saba and the latest COVID-19 emergency ordinance of August 31.

St. Maarten and Aruba are categorised as high-risk because both islands do not have an epidemiological situation compa­rable to Saba. There are a lot of local transmissions of COV­ID-19, and the risk of infection and introduction by travellers from these areas is high.

This means that travel exceptions for travel from both islands to Saba are only possible for repatriation. essential workers. medical travellers, medical students and Saba students who live abroad, with additional quarantine requirements and test­ing requirements before arrival. Leisure travel to Saba is still prohibited.

A centralised quarantine requirement is installed for persons from high-risk areas. These also include countries in North, Central and South America, and the Dominican Republic.

St. Eustatius, Curacao and Bonaire are categorised as medi­um-risk. These three islands do not have a favourable epide­miological situation comparable to Saba. as there have been community transmission cases of COVID-19 registered. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only pos­sible for repatriation, essential workers. medical travellers, medical students, and Saban students who live abroad, with additional quarantine requirements. Leisure travel to Saba is prohibited.

European countries and Canada are also considered medi­um-risk. All persons who want to enter Saba must email info@Sabagov.nl to request approval from the Island Gover­nor. Requests are dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

A centralised quarantine requirement is installed for persons from high-risk areas. Travellers from medium-risk areas are only required to use the centralised quarantine facility if there are additional signals that warrant such use, the public entity Saba stated.

