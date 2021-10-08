Saba is suffering from Sahara Dust

Saba is currently experiencing heavy levels of Sahara dust. This is expected to affect our area for the next few days.

High levels of Saharan dust may exacerbate illness in persons with asthma and other chronic lung conditions.

We advise people with lung conditions to not play sports or do strenuous activities outdoors, and they should have their rescue inhaler with them at all times.

While persons may experience symptoms during the days of a dust event, these symptoms should disappear as the dust levels reduce. If people experience severe shortness of breath they should get in contact with the island physicians.

