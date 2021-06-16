Saba is now listed as a safe destination on the CDC and the State Department websites

Brief update from the Island Governor, June 17th, 2021

After many months of lobbying, Saba is now listed as a safe destination on the CDC and the State Department websites.

Windward Island Airways informed us that they will be adding additional flights to their regular schedule in Quarter 4 of this year to correspond with our high season.

They also indicated that they will add additional flights on an as-needed basis before this goes into effect.

When traveling to and from Saba, make sure to fill in the necessary entry documentation and follow all requirements, protocols, and policies put in place by your destination country/island

GIS Saba