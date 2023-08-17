Saba has surplus in second quarter

The public entity Saba realised a pre­liminary surplus of US $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. The second quarter Execution Report showed $25.3 million in revenues and $23.6 million in expen­ditures. This includes $15.4 million in special grants from the Netherlands on both the revenues and expenditure side.

The realised positive result of $1.7 million in the second quarter was higher than an­ticipated and was mostly the result of lagging regular other costs. The Committee for Financial Supervision CFT asked the public entity to clarify what these lagging regular other costs are ex­actly and what caused them.

In the second quarter of this year, Saba realised $8.2 million in regular costs, rep­resenting 39% of the total regular budget and as such it was not in line with the 2023 budget. The realisation of the personnel costs, $5.1 million and 50% of the bud­geted costs, was in line with the budget. The other regu­lar costs remain behind with 28%.

The CFT, in a letter dated August 11, and published on Wednesday. advised the public entity to draft a further explanation about the re­alisation of the regular costs and the expectations for the remainder of the year.

Saba realised $0.6 million in revenues from local fees, which is in line with the 2023 budget. However, there is a backlog in collecting certain fees, such as the room tax and construction permit fees. Also, the revenues from the airport tax and long lease fees are lower.

In the second 2023 budget amendment, the public entity increased both the revenues and expenditures by $15.1 million, of which $13.9 mil­lion is due to special grants. An amount of $11.4 mil­lion in special grants is ear­marked for the financing of the third phase of the renew­able energy project of Saba Electric Company (SEC). The remaining $2.5 million is for other projects.

The second Execution Re­port showed that Saba by the end of July had $57.3 million in liquid means. The vast majority of this amount, $49.4 million, is earmarked for special grants. Saba’s li­quidity position has strongly improved compared to 2022, but continues to require at­tention, the CFT stated.

