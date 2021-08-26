Saba government building closed after water leakage

A water leak at the Government Administration Building in The Bottom led to a closure of the facility.
The water leak occurred Tuesday in the server room at the Government Administration Building. As a result, the network had to be turned off so as to not burn the equipment and to rectify the issue.
The Information and Communications Technology (ICI) and Public Works Departments were busy rectifying the issue up to late Wednesday afternoon.
The Government Administration Building is expected to reopen again today, Thursday, August 26.
The Daily Herald.