Saba government building closed after water leakage

A water leak at the Government Administra­tion Building in The Bot­tom led to a closure of the facility.

The water leak occurred Tuesday in the server room at the Government Administration Building. As a re­sult, the network had to be turned off so as to not burn the equipment and to rec­tify the issue.

The Information and Communications Technology (ICI) and Public Works Departments were busy rectifying the issue up to late Wednesday after­noon.

The Government Admin­istration Building is expect­ed to reopen again today, Thursday, August 26.

The Daily Herald.