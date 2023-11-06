Saba Girls and Boys Society champions in the Big Live Nature Quiz – Kids Edition

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) recently hosted the annual Big Live Nature Quiz (BLNQ) Kids’ edition. With 185 teams, each comprising of one to four students in primary school grades 5 and 6 (equivalent to group 7 and 8 in the Dutch school system) competing from the six Dutch Caribbean islands, the event brought nature in the classrooms and connected the islands. Aruba emerged victorious as the winning team, demonstrating their nature knowledge and teamwork in an exciting competition.

Fostering Nature Education and Island Connections

On November 2, 2023, the DCNA hosted the Big Live Nature Quiz-Kids Edition, an engaging and educational event designed for primary school students in Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St Eustatius, and St Maarten. This event saw the participation of 31 schools from across the Dutch Caribbean islands, aiming to teach about nature in an engaging and interactive manner, to instill pride in the islands’ wildlife, promote nature-friendly practices, support the projects of the nature parks, and to bring kids of the Dutch Caribbean into contact with each other.

A Multi-Island Endeavor

The Big Live Nature Quiz- kids edition is a live online nature trivia in primary schools throughout the Dutch Caribbean. The quiz is a true multi-island team effort: created and supported by the six Dutch Caribbean islands including the nature conservation organizations (parks), primary schools, Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV), Dutch Postcode Lottery and Dutch Caribbean TV. Quiz questions were made available in four languages: English, Dutch, Papiamentu, and Papiamento, ensuring inclusivity.

Celebrating the Champions

The top spot was claimed by the “Galiña” team from Colegio San Hose on Aruba, who secured a thrilling sailing and snorkeling trip around their island. Additionally, each island celebrated its local champions: “De zeelieden” (IKC Kristu Bon Wardador) on Bonaire, “The Eagles” (Albert Schweitzerschool) on Curaçao, “Golden S” (Saba Girls and Boys Society) on Saba, “elemelons” (Lynch Plantation) on St. Eustatius, and “Hillside Sprouts” (Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School) on St. Maarten. DCNA extends its hearty congratulations to all participating teams for their outstanding spirit and natural knowledge.

Diving into the Depths: “Marin” Thema

This year’s theme revolved around all things “Marine”- encompassing everything related to the ocean and sea. All questions were drawn from DCNA’s 3rd Edition BioNews magazine, and hardcopies of this resource were made available in English, Dutch, Papiamentu, and Papiamento to all schools.

Look back

On Sunday, November 12 at 6 pm, the Big Live Nature Quiz can be watched via the livestream http://www.dutchcaribbeantv.com/.

DCNA

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

