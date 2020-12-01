Saba: first place winners of DCNA’s Big Live Nature Quiz

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA)’s first Big Live Nature Quiz was recently the start of a fun new creative way to engage kids through e-learning about nature in the Dutch Caribbean. Last week 23 teams of 1-4 kids between 11-14 year old throughout Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Saba, Sint Maarten and Stint Eustatius competed against each other in a live online quiz. After many exciting and thrilling nature question rounds, a team on Saba won. Second place went to Sint Maarten and third place to Bonaire.

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA), a regional network of protected areas set up to assist the Protected Area Management Organizations of the six islands, supports amongst other nature education programs. DCNA’s yearly Junior Ranger Exchange Event, bringing the youth of the six Dutch Caribbean islands together on one island to learn about each other’s nature, unfortunately, was canceled this year due to the corona crisis. However, to counteract the circumstances of this year with positivity, the online Big Live Nature Quiz was created to enhance the support for nature education officers as well as the youth while staying safely on their respective islands.

The live interactive quiz included questions on topics such as Flora and Fauna, Ecosystems, Climate Adaptation and Sustainability and questions about the National Parks of the Dutch Caribbean- managed by STINAPA Bonaire, CARMABI on Curaçao, Aruba National Park Foundation, Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF), STENAPA on St Eustatius and Nature Foundation Sint Maarten (NFSXM).

“We are very proud of this kids who participated. It was great to watch the enthusiastic kids from all over the Dutch Caribbean, but most important this was a great learning opportunity to learn about the other islands and its nature. We look forward to doing this event in the future!” said Tineke van Bussel & Dahlia Hassell, DCNA’s Big Live Nature Quiz organizers

On Bonaire kids of Jong Bonaire and Stinapa’s Junior Rangers gathered at Jong Bonaire. SCF and Saba Nature Education co-organized an event at Long Haul. On Sint Maarten NFSXM also brought their Junior Rangers together. On St. Eustatius STENAPA got kids from Golden Rock Roman Catholic School and Bethel Methodist School together. Besides these groups, kids also participated from home. We are very grateful to all involved who gave the kids the opportunity to participate.

A Big Congratulations to the winning teams! The winning team on Saba will soon go snorkeling/diving trip and the others will receive a T-shirt with the logo. DCNA is aiming to make this a yearly event, potentially also for adults. So if you missed out, keep an eye on DCNA’s (social) media channels and we are looking forward to seeing you next time!

DCNA