Saba Entry Policy as of May 1st, 2021

Dear residents and visitors to Saba,

Saba has utilized a containment strategy during the pandemic in order to prevent the covid-19 virus from entering the island. After a successful vaccine campaign, which has resulted in a high percentage of persons on the island being vaccinated against covid-19, we will now enter a new phase, adopting a mitigation strategy as of May 1st, 2021. This means there will be a new entry policy to the island.

If you are arriving on the island before the policy change of May 1st, keep in mind that the entry requirements of 10 days quarantine and prior testing when traveling from medium to high-risk areas remain in place. However, after May 1″ the new policy will also apply to you. Non-vaccinated persons will quarantine for the duration of 5 days whereas vaccinated persons will no longer quarantine but pre-travel testing does apply.

The chart below shows this information for non-vaccinated persons entering the island of Saba.

Arrival Date

to Saba Days in Quarantine

on Saba Last Day of Quarantine

(pending negative test) April 20, 2021 10 days April 29, 2021 April 21, 2021 10 days April 30, 2021 April 22, 2021 9 days April 30, 2021 April 23, 2021 8 days April 30, 2021 April 24, 2021 7 days April 30, 2021 April 25, 2021 6 days April 30, 2021 April 26, 2021 5 days April 30, 2021 April 27, 2021 5 days May 1, 2021 April 28, 2021 5 days May 2, 2021 April 29, 2021 5 days May 3, 2021 April 30, 2021 5 days May 4, 2021 May 1, 2021 5 days May 5, 2021

Vaccinated persons arriving on April 20th, will have to quarantine until April 29th (10 days). This means they will leave the quarantine location on April 30th. Vaccinated people arriving on Saba on April 21st until April 30th, come out of quarantine on May 1″. For instance vaccinated persons arriving on April 22 th , come out of quarantine on May 1St as well.

As of now, there are still no ferry services to the island and Winair flights remain twice per week, on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. We expect this will change in the coming period and encourage you to keep an eye out for more developments. It is still possible to charter a flight to the island if you desire. For more information contact the following airline providers:

Winair https://www.fly-winair.sx/ or SXM-Airways https://fly-sxmairways.comi

A new system is currently being set up where persons requesting entry to the island will receive a digital application which they fill in online and submit. Travelers will then receive a response, followed by a permission letter for entry to the island. Persons will be expected to submit their application minimum 72 hours prior to arrival. Failure to do so can result in denying of entry to the island. All persons requesting entry to the island are advised to keep checking the website at https://www.sabatourism.com/.

It is important to remain aware that our reopening strategy is dependent upon how the pandemic continues to develop. Should you have any questions feel free to email info@sabagov.nl.

Entry Policy as of May 1St, 2021

Saba will move to a 2 category Risk Categorization system: high vs low risk. Countries/territories are considered low risk if there is no active local circulation of SARS-CoV-2 over the past 14 days.

Below are the various categories of persons who would be entering the island and the measures which will apply:

Fully vaccinated Adults:

Pre-travel test (max 72 hours before arrival on Saba) Quarantine Rapid test on arrival Rapid test day 5 Masks for 5 days High risk yes no TBD later TBD later TBD later Low risk no no no no no

Non-vaccinated adults:

Pre-travel test (max 72 hours before arrival on Saba) Quarantine Rapid test on arrival Rapid test day S Masks for 5 days High risk yes Yes, 5 day no yes n.a. Low risk no no no no no

Non-vaccinated persons <18 years old:

Pre-travel test (max 72 hours before arrival on Saba) Quarantine Rapid test on arrival Rapid test day 5 Masks for 5 days High risk Yes. But children from 2 – 10 years only get a throat swab on arrival No, but 5 days no school/daycare/ after school care/ child focus no Yes. But children from 2 – 10 years only get a throat swab. Yes (for >10 years old) Low risk no no no no no

